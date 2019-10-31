Faced with the threat of rain more New Jersey towns have moved their official trick or treating time away from Halloween night.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said the morning rain will come to an end in plenty of time for the kids to collect their candy on Halloween night.

"It still looks like we'll catch breaks of dry weather at just the right time for trick-or-treaters. The evening will end with thunderstorms, heavy rain, and fierce winds continuing into the early hours of Friday," Zarrow said.

Temperatures will be ideal with widespread high temperatures around 70 degrees and a bit on the humid side.

The following towns have announced a change to their scheduled trick or treating times. Check your municipality's or local police department's Facebook page or website to see if there are any changes.

Atlantic County

Buena Vista: Moved to Friday, Nov. 2 4 p.m.-6 p.m. and Collings Lake 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Hammonton: Moved to 5:30-8 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 30

Burlington County

Bordentown City: Halloween parade postponed until Sunday, Nov. 3 at 2 p.m.

Cape May County

Ocean City: Moved to Friday, Nov. 1

Cumberland County

Commercial Township: Moved to Friday, Nov. 1 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Millville: Moved to Friday, Nov. 1

Gloucester County

Harrison Township: Moved to 3- 8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1

Mantua: Moved to 3-8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1

Middlesex County

South Plainfield: Thurs, Oct. 31 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. AND Saturday, Nov. 2 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Ocean County

Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst: Moved to 5-7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1

Lacey Township - moved to Friday, Nov. 2

Toms River: Halloween Parade will step off as scheduled on Thursday.

Salem County

Upper Pittsgrove: Moved to Saturday, Nov. 2 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Somerset County

North Plainfield: Moved to Friday, Nov. 1. 3-8 p.m.,

Union County

Summit: Moved indoors on Thursday to its Community Center on 100 Morris Ave.

Did your town move trick or treating? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Dan Zarrow and Sofia Solimando contributed to this report

