So Jon Bon Jovi is personally endorsing Sen. Cory Booker for president.

Ugh.

He says he’s a dear friend and has known him a long time. He was quoted on TheHill.com as saying, “We believe that if he were in the office of the president that he'd do an amazing job and we're happy to support him.”

I thought with his parting ways with Richie Sambora that Jon didn’t care for drama. So seeing his love for Cory Booker, a veritable drama queen, surprises me. It also makes me sad every time a celebrity gets too deep in politics. Like Springsteen. Fans are there for a show not a lecture. Don’t assume because we love your music we all agree with your politics.

A quick search on SportsBookReview.com turned up some classic examples of why celebrities should stay out of politics.

“Republican control of the House has resulted in poison in the water, salmonella in the food, carbon dioxide in the air and toxic waste in the ground.” – Barbra Streisand

Hey, uh, Babs? Trees NEED carbon dioxide.

”George Bush doesn’t care about black people…They’re giving the Army permission to go down and shoot us.” — Kayne West

The moment I knew I hated Kanye West. And who remembers the shocked look on Mike Meyers’ face when West went off script at that Katrina fundraiser?

“I would think that if you understood what Communism was, you would hope, you would pray on your knees, that we would someday become communists.” – Jane Fonda

I’m sorry Jane, I know what it is, and no.

“In a situation like this, of course you identify with everyone who’s suffering. (But we must also think about) the terrorists who are creating such horrible future lives for themselves because of the negativity of this karma. It’s all of our jobs to keep our minds as expansive as possible. If you can see (the terrorists) as a relative who’s dangerously sick and we have to give them medicine, and the medicine is love and compassion. There’s nothing better.” – Richard Gere

The only ones I wanted to hug on 9/11 were my loved ones. Plus it’s kind of hard to hug a terrorist when they’re cutting off your head.

“I think there should be a law – and I know this is extreme – that no one can have a gun in the U.S.” – Rosie O’Donnell

Yet she had a security person who was armed. Hypocrite much?

“What did Bush do on 9/11? He ran away and hid. Even Reagan knew more about leadership than that, and he was as bad a symbol of America as I can think of, off-hand. But at least he’s been in enough cowboy movies to know he had to come out and stand on top of the rubble and be seen shaking his fist or something.” – George Clooney

Hid? No, America was under attack and Secret Service and the military were protecting the commander in chief and leader of the free world.

“I’m not that into voting. It’s kinda crazy a woman is running and stuff because women have emotions and menopause and PMS.” — Brooke Hogan, daughter of famous wrestler Hulk Hogan

A woman would be fine for president. Just not this daft woman.

Hollywood, please, just stop.

More from New Jersey 101.5