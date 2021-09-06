Recognize this tattoo? NJ cops need help ID’ing body found in ocean

New Jersey State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a body recovered about a mile off shore.

State Police say that on Sunday, August 29, at 11:29am, the Marine Services Bureau answered a call about a dead body about a mile off shore — off Sea Bright in Monmouth County.



Police are describing that man as between 20 to early 40s, about 5 feet 11 inches and 190 pounds.

He was wearing dark blue jeans, a black belt, and black Nike sneakers.

There is a distinct tattoo on the right shoulder which resembles a solar eclipse."

New Jersey State Police

If you can help New Jersey State Police with identification, you're urged to contact Detective Nikollaq Moni at the Missing Persons & Human Trafficking Unit, at 609-256-1056 or Detective Ryan Labriola, of the Homicide South Unit, at lpp7646@njsp.org.

