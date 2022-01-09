Bodies of ex-spouses found in Rochelle Park, NJ home, police say

ROCHELLE PARK — Authorities are investigating the deaths of a township man and his ex-wife, whose bodies were both found on Saturday as two young children were unharmed in the same home, according to one report.

Rochelle Park Police responded to a 911 call around 11 a.m. about two unresponsive people at 44 Schlosser Drive.

Officers found 43-year-old Marcos Gagnon and 35-year-old Mandy Staples on the second floor of the residence, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

44 Schlosser Drive, Rochelle Park (Google Street View)

Two young children were also found in the home, unharmed, as reported by Daily Voice, which cited first responders.

Cause of death for either Gagnon or Staples had not yet been determined as of late Sunday afternoon.

Red flags for someone who claims to be from New Jersey

Check out the most expensive home for sale in Somerset County

Census 2020: The 20 biggest places in New Jersey A countdown of the 20 most populous municipalities in New Jersey, as measured by the 2020 Census.