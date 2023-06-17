Bizarre flavor suggested to become official state ice cream of NJ

New Jersey is home to many unique things, especially when it comes to food. For example, did you know there are more diners in New Jersey than anywhere else in the world?

That's certainly something we should be proud of here in the Garden State. And although we, unfortunately, lost some thanks to the pandemic, we're still the leader when it comes to the sheer number of diners we have compared to anywhere else.

Diners, of course, are an all-year kind-of thing. Doesn't matter if it's in the heat of summer or the middle of winter, New Jerseyans are sure to make that pit stop at their favorite eatery.

Speaking of which, another classic of New Jersey can be found on the menus of our beloved diners. Say hello to disco fries.

So many great foods and places that make New Jersey uniquely Jersey. Diners and disco fries, of course, are just the start.

There's also the classic Pork Roll versus Taylor Ham debate. It's a classic North Jersey vs South Jersey battle, where neither side will ever back down.

The debate on the name is so heated (in a good way), that we now even have scratch-offs getting in on the action.

No matter what you call it, one thing's for sure, we simply can't get enough of it. In fact, that's the only thing about this meat all of us in New Jersey can agree on. It's that awesome.

Speaking of debates, there's another debate that includes a classic summertime treat. And it's all about what you put on your ice cream.

Are you topping it off with sprinkles or jimmies? Another classic clash that's been going on forever in New Jersey.

And since we're on the topic of ice cream, what flavor does New Jersey prefer the most? Should we have an official ice cream flavor to put our sprinkles or jimmies on?

Whelp, there is a suggestion put out there that made a declaration on this very topic. And it has to do with something we already spoke about above.

And no, it's not disco fries ice cream. Although, that would be quite something to experiment with. Can you imagine the flavor explosion in your mouth from such a concoction?

No, it's not that. But it does have to do with that classic Jersey meat, along with another breakfast staple.

According to an article from the New Jersey Digest, the declared ice cream flavor of New Jersey is Taylor Ham & French Toast. Two perfectly sane breakfast foods fused into one frozen treat.

Now to be clear, this isn't actually the New Jersey state ice cream. In fact, it doesn't appear that New Jersey truly does have an official ice cream.

So that begs the question. What ice cream flavor best represents life in the Great Garden State?

Pork Roll / Taylor Ham is about as New Jersey as it gets, so should we make that our flavor? Or, do we dare experiment with those disco fries and make something like that official?

We could also keep it simple and declare chocolate chip mint as our official ice cream. Mint and the color green, of course, could represent the "garden" in Garden State.

In a way, it's nice we don't have an official flavor just yet. It allows us to share our ideas of what kind of ice cream we think would represent New Jersey the best. And if that official ice cream should be topped with jimmies or sprinkles.

So what do you think? In your opinion, what ice cream flavor do you think represents the Garden State most? Feel free to share your ideas in the comments.

But to be honest? That Talor Ham & French toast idea does sound intriguing enough to where it might just work. But if a particular flavor doesn't do it for you, perhaps some sort of ultimate combination of toppings might.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.