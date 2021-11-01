You wont be able to ski or snowboard indoors until next year.

Big SNOW, the indoor ski slope located inside the American Dream will remaion closed until early 2022.

A fire broke out near the top of the slope on September 25. No one was injured, but the fire did cause damage to some critical systems. Officials had hoped they could reopen this past weekend, but now say repairs are going to take a couple of months.

"Based on current timelines, we are tracking towards an early 2022 re-opening," reads a statement posted to Facebook, "We remain optimistic that this can change for the better, but we wanted to be transparent with you."

NJ.com reports the origin of the fire was electrical, but State Police investigators would not say any more about it.

Big SNOW has been a popular attraction at the East Rutherford mega-mall since it opened in December of 2019. It features a 180,000 square-foot ski and snowboard park. Super chillers keep the indoor temperature at 28 degrees year-round.

Facebook/Big SNOW American Dream

Facebook/Big SNOW American Dream

Facebook/Big SNOW American Dream

Facebook/Big SNOW American Dream

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.

13 Scary things about New Jersey