Big Joe’s Pork Chops with Bourbon Peach Mustard Sauce

Normally I like my pork chops to be the size of a car battery! For this recipe though, I like them to be thick with the bone in and not too much fat. This recipe has a little bit of kick but boy the taste is so good.

To make the perfect pork chop I like to cook them slow at first and then finish them off on the grill. I came across this recipe by accident and have been experimenting for years until I think I found the right formula. Real peaches are great for this dish but use more jam and maple syrup if you decide to go that route. I use a little more bourbon than what I presented to you but that’s because I like it.

Ingredients:

5 large pork chops

2 cups of frozen peaches (thawed, chopped in blender or food processor)

½ cup of maple syrup

1 cup of peach jam

½ cup of bourbon

4 tablespoons of unsalted butter

3 cloves of garlic

3 tablespoons of finely minced shallots

1 cup of grain mustard

3 tablespoons of Olive oil

3 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar

salt and freshly ground pepper

How to put it all together:

Pre-heat oven to 225 degrees (325 if you want the shorter method). Brush pork chops with olive oil, sprinkle salt and freshly ground pepper and place on aluminum foil-covered baking sheet with rack that has been lightly greased with olive oil or cooking spray.

Place pork chops in heated oven. For long method cook pork chops covered under an aluminum foil tent for 4 hours at 225 degrees. For short cooking method place uncovered in 325 degree oven for 1 hour, longer if chops are very thick.

In a saucepan over medium high heat add butter, garlic and shallots. Cook until soft, add vinegar and cook for about another 3 minutes. Add peaches and cook for 2- 3 minutes.

Then add peach jam, melt the jam, add maple syrup, stir then add mustard. Remove pan from burner and add ½ of the bourbon. Put pan back on burner simmer on low and reduce.

Pre-heat grill to high.

Once pork chops are cooked, coat pork chops in sauce and cook on grill about 3 minutes each side. Before serving stir in other ½ of bourbon to sauce. Stir and spoon over all pork chops before serving. Serves 4.