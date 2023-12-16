Several people in the Garden State are having quite a December to remember.

One person just won $1 million while two people are splitting a million bucks all thanks to the New Jersey Lottery.

And, ironically, all of these jackpots were hit on the 13th of the month -- not exactly a lucky number.

Jersey Cash 5 winners

Two lucky tickets matched all five numbers for Jersey Cash 5 on Wednesday night, splitting a $1,050,660 jackpot.

We did the math: that's $525,330 for each person.

The winning numbers were 01, 12, 29, 40, and 41 and the XTRA number was 03.

Those winning tickets were sold at the following locations:

Bergen County -- Mister K Stationery on Queen Anne Rd. in Teaneck

Mister K Stationery on Queen Anne Rd. in Teaneck NJ - Photo: Google Maps Mister K Stationery on Queen Anne Rd. in Teaneck NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Hudson County -- Shell station on 12th St. in Jersey City, not too far from the Holland Tunnel Toll Plaza

Shell station on 12th St. in Jersey City NJ - Photo: Google Maps Shell station on 12th St. in Jersey City NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Powerball

Also on Wednesday night, one Powerball ticket in New Jersey matched all five of the five white balls and that was good for $1 million.

Those winning numbers were 03, 08, 41, 56, and 64; the Red Power Ball was 18 and the Power Play was 2X.

That winning Powerball ticket was sold online via Jackpocket, based in Passaic County.