Big Bucks! Somebody Just Won $1 Million in New Jersey, 2 Others Splitting $1 Million
Several people in the Garden State are having quite a December to remember.
One person just won $1 million while two people are splitting a million bucks all thanks to the New Jersey Lottery.
And, ironically, all of these jackpots were hit on the 13th of the month -- not exactly a lucky number.
Jersey Cash 5 winners
Two lucky tickets matched all five numbers for Jersey Cash 5 on Wednesday night, splitting a $1,050,660 jackpot.
We did the math: that's $525,330 for each person.
The winning numbers were 01, 12, 29, 40, and 41 and the XTRA number was 03.
Those winning tickets were sold at the following locations:
- Bergen County -- Mister K Stationery on Queen Anne Rd. in Teaneck
- Hudson County -- Shell station on 12th St. in Jersey City, not too far from the Holland Tunnel Toll Plaza
Powerball
Also on Wednesday night, one Powerball ticket in New Jersey matched all five of the five white balls and that was good for $1 million.
Those winning numbers were 03, 08, 41, 56, and 64; the Red Power Ball was 18 and the Power Play was 2X.
That winning Powerball ticket was sold online via Jackpocket, based in Passaic County.
