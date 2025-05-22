The other day, I wrote about the three best counties to live in New Jersey according to a ranking by niche.com. While Monmouth County didn’t quite make the top three, it’s still pretty impressive that it came in at number six.

They based this on a list of factors, such as crime rates, quality of public schools, job potential, and cost of living.

From Niche: “In Monmouth County, most residents own their homes. In Monmouth County, there are a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many young professionals live in Monmouth County, and residents tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Monmouth County are highly rated.”

Seems to check all the boxes, right? But even within an already great county, some towns are even better than others.

If I had to guess which towns in Monmouth County scored the highest, I would think Freehold would make the list. It’s got Springsteen and Jersey Freeze energy and seems like a solid choice whenever I’ve visited there.

It didn’t make the top 10.

OK, then what about Middletown? Right at the shore, plenty of things to do. A winner, right?

Great town, but it also didn’t crack the top 10. Here’s a list of 10 towns in Monmouth County that averaged an A+.

While these towns all scored an A+ average, consider yourself lucky to live anywhere in Monmouth County.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

