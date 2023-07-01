Best bucket list restaurant in NJ has been around for over 100 years

Do you have a food bucket list?

Meaning a list of foods or restaurants that you want to try before you kick the proverbial bucket?

I know I do.

For example, I've always wanted to go to Scotland and try haggis, I'm Scottish and feel like it's a necessity for my bloodline.

That being said I'm not sure if it'll be any good, I've heard some crazy stuff about haggis.

Fortunately for us, we don't need to travel across the Atlantic to cross off a bucket list restaurant.

The experts at Love Food recently compiled a list of the most bucket list-worthy restaurants in the country, and it's no surprise a New Jersey restaurant made the list.

There was some steep competition too because as we know the Jersey restaurant scene is very good and very competitive.

However, the restaurant that made the list in Jersey is one that's worked pretty hard to be where it is today.

It's a restaurant that survived two world wars. the great depression, multiple ups and downs in our Country's history, and even survived Prohibition.

That's quite the resume right there!

What Is New Jersey's Must Visit Bucket List Worthy Restaurant?

It's a restaurant that's been family owned and operated since 1897 and has been serving up some of the best seafood at the Jersey Shore for over 100 years.

Located near Ducktown in Atlantic City, Doc's Oyster House has been named by Love Food as Jersey's biggest bucket list restaurant.

The restaurant was featured on Anthony Bourdain's Food Trail, so you know it's good!