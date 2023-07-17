⚫ Elise Finch was part of the morning show at CBS New York

⚫ She had a daughter and was married to photojournalist Graig Henriques

⚫ A cause of death has yet to be determined

CBS New York meteorologist Elise Finch passed away suddenly Sunday at the age of 51.

News of Finch's death at a hospital was announced during the station's newscasts.

Finch had been with the station since 2007 and was part of the morning newscasts. She was married to photojournalist Graig Henriques, who also worked for CBS New York, and a daughter named Grace.

Finch was born and raised in Mount Vernon, New York and was a "proud ambassador" for her community, Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard posted on her Facebook page. The mayor said a celebration of her life would be held soon.

Many co-workers, friends and viewers took to social media to offer condolences on Finch's death.

"I never met her personally but our broadcast weather community is a tight one, and my social media feeds are filled with colleagues who loved her personality and her work. She will definitely be missed," New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said.

Elise Finch Elise Finch (Bob O'Brien) loading...

"I learned a lot from you," fellow morning show member Natalie Duddridge wrote on her Facebook page. "Be real. Never fake it. Love your family so deeply, especially your parents, your husband Graig your daughter Grace. Always so clear how much you treasure them, that’s what makes our hearts break the most."

The cause of death has not been determined.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Pictures of a $16.5M private island home being sold by NJ doctor Pictures of a $16.5M private island home being sold by NJ doctor

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls.