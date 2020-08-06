Behind the tragic murder of Timothy Wiltsey

It was on August 6th, 2014 that Michelle Lodzinski was arrested and charged with the murder of her son, Timothy Wiltsey, in 1991.

The then five year old boy had gone missing from a carnival in Sayreville. His mother said he disappeared while she was buying a soda. A massive search had begun, but authorities could find no trace of the boy, nor could they find anyone who remembered seeing him at the carnival.

Over the next few weeks, Lodzinski concocted various stories about the boy’s disappearance, saying at first that two men with a knife had taken Timothy, then recanting that story and saying it was two men and a go-go dancer who took the boy. She subsequently failed two polygraph tests. Timothy’s body was not discovered until April of 1992 in a marsh near the Raritan Center in Edison.

It later came out that Lodzinski had once worked near there, but had failed to inform investigators of that fact. His death was ruled a homicide. Lodzinski was a suspect, but there wasn’t sufficient evidence to charge her. Her erratic behavior continued; she alleged that the FBI kidnapped her and took her to Michigan. She left New Jersey, moving to Florida, then to Minnesota, and then back to Florida.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.