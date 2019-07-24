Before you complain about those utility workers sitting around…
So here you are without power, freaking out, looking for answers. Then you look out your window and see a bunch of PSE&G workers hanging around doing nothing.
Before you freak out further, figure they didn't just gather to have a cold one. Pat, an unidentified worker from Central Jersey called New Jersey 101.5 to explain the safety protocol workers must go through before they can begin to address the problem, but to the public looks like a bunch of workers sitting around doing nothing:
"We're really [big] on safety," Pat said. "They need to get the 'permission to work' tag. It's a safety tagging thing that keeps guys alive...that line that they're about to work on has to be properly cleared, tagged, shorted, and grounded...your perception, I can see it. I can see your frustration."
Like me, Pat is not a fan of the automated system:
I don't agree with the automated thing."
Pat also says you can be part of the solution, if you see something say something:
"If they're there and they see something flash, if you call us we can respond quicker. We really need you to help."
And here's an e-mail I received from PSE&G regarding the power restoration efforts:
Hopefully there will be a human being to listen.
More from New Jersey 101.5: