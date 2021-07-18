Beer brewer in Atlantic City, NJ named America’s best new brewery

Atlantic City is known for having free beach access and of course for its casinos. But it actually should be known for more than just that.

Now, Atlantic City should also be known for having the best new brewery.

USA Today 10 Best has named The Seed: A Living Beer Project as 2021's best new brewery. It mentioned that the "New Atlantic City brewery already making waves with its saisons and mixed-fermentation ales."

There are a bunch of new breweries opening everywhere in the country. But this one here in the Garden State is named the "Best New Brewery," which is big.

We learned from USA Today 10 Best that The Seed has a tasting room with a "seven-barrel brewing system with nine taps." I would be in heaven if I was there right now. I love beer.

The Seed's main focus when it comes to beers is "saisons and mixed-fermentation ales made from local fruits, grains and botanicals."

Here is the interesting part that we found out from a post that The Seed posted on Instagram back in May of 2021. The caption says, "Who woulda thunk that well over a year ago, when our parents were building our bar with us, we wouldn’t be able to serve a beer across it until now!"

That sounds like the pandemic held them back a little from getting their bar up and running.

According to The Seed: A Living Beer Project’s website, the brewery has a total of 10 draft beers ready for you to try. 2 out of the 10 are collaborations with other breweries, Human Robot and Bonn Place Brewing.

The Seed: A Living Beer Project is located at 204 N Delaware Ave​ in Atlantic City, NJ.