Be on lookout for wanted sex offenders in South Jersey

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office is looking for six men wanted on charges of violating New Jersey's Megan's Law.

The law requires people who have been convicted, adjudicated delinquent or found not guilty by reason of insanity for a sex offense to register with the state database.

They are listed in a registry maintained by State Police, which the public may view.

"It is important that we locate these individuals and make sure that they are properly registered at the address which they are residing," Cumberland County prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a written statement.

Webb-McRae asked anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of the offenders to call 856-453-0486 X1109 or at njcpo.org/tips.

