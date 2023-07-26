NJ police are looking for these 5 dognappers

🐶 Bayonne police are looking for a group of alleged dognappers

🐶 The five were spotted unleashing a dog from a porch of a home

🐶 They were last seen with the dog in Manhattan

BAYONNE — Police in this Hudson County city are looking for help from the public with locating or identifying five people believed to be responsible for a dognapping.

Actor 1 (Bayonne Police Department) Actor 1 (Bayonne Police Department) loading...

The Bayonne Police Department Detective Bureau said that on July 24, at 6:20 p.m., a Jack Russell terrier named “Rocco” was on a leash on the porch of a home on 41st Street and Avenue E.

Actor 2 (Bayonne Police Department) Actor 2 (Bayonne Police Department) loading...

The group of individuals is seen unleashing Rocco, removing him from the porch, then leaving the area, police said.

Actor 3 (Bayonne Police Department) Actor 3 (Bayonne Police Department) loading...

The five, with Rocco in their possession, then boarded a Hudson-Bergen Light Rail train at the 45th Street station in Bayonne bound for Hoboken.

Actor 4 (Bayonne Police Department) Actor 4 (Bayonne Police Department) loading...

Once they were at the Hoboken stop, the individuals boarded a Path train and exited at the 14th Street stop in Manhattan.

Actor 5 (Bayonne Police Department) Actor 5 (Bayonne Police Department) loading...

If anyone can identify the actors in these photographs or has any information regarding Rocco’s whereabouts, please contact the Bayonne Police Detective Bureau at 201-858-6925.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom