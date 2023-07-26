NJ police are looking for these 5 dognappers
🐶 Bayonne police are looking for a group of alleged dognappers
🐶 The five were spotted unleashing a dog from a porch of a home
🐶 They were last seen with the dog in Manhattan
BAYONNE — Police in this Hudson County city are looking for help from the public with locating or identifying five people believed to be responsible for a dognapping.
The Bayonne Police Department Detective Bureau said that on July 24, at 6:20 p.m., a Jack Russell terrier named “Rocco” was on a leash on the porch of a home on 41st Street and Avenue E.
The group of individuals is seen unleashing Rocco, removing him from the porch, then leaving the area, police said.
The five, with Rocco in their possession, then boarded a Hudson-Bergen Light Rail train at the 45th Street station in Bayonne bound for Hoboken.
Once they were at the Hoboken stop, the individuals boarded a Path train and exited at the 14th Street stop in Manhattan.
If anyone can identify the actors in these photographs or has any information regarding Rocco’s whereabouts, please contact the Bayonne Police Detective Bureau at 201-858-6925.
