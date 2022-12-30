BAYONNE — Individuals in ski masks struck a man repeatedly with their handguns before fleeing with valuables that the victim was attempting to unload from his car, according to police.

The 49-year-old victim suffered lacerations to his head and face and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Bayonne police responded to the area of West 25th Street on Thursday evening for the report of a robbery. The victim told police that two males in ski masks approached him near his car and were brandishing guns, demanding that he surrender his belongings.

During the robbery, according to police, one assailant pressed a handgun to the victim's ribs as he handed over several pieces of jewelry. The males then took the victim to the rear of the vehicle to recover any valuables from the trunk.

At this point, the victim attempted to fight back, but the assailants "repeatedly struck him about the head with their handguns before fleeing," according to police.

The subjects got away with jewelry, electronics, and a backpack that contained the victim's wallet.

Some of the items were recovered nearby, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

