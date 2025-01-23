Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reviews Wawa pizza and stuns New Jersey fans

"El Presidente" Dave Portnoy, has made a name for himself doing his One Bite reviews of pizza joints across the country, and while this particular spot wasn’t in the Garden State, it is a place that New Jerseyans are passionate about.

Trigger warning for those reading this who love Wawa as much as I do… Portnoy has come for our precious hoagie establishment.

Right off the bat, Portnoy says that he “never really got the hype with Wawa.”

One Bite Pizza Reviews - Youtube One Bite Pizza Reviews - Youtube loading...

I think it’s just a gas station with a little food spot in the middle.

Fool, then you’ve never LIVED, in my opinion. A nice buffalo chicken sandwich on a summer afternoon? Pure bliss.

But, of course, he wasn’t there for the hoagies, he was there because he heard that Wawa has pizza.

He repeats this roughly 20 times during his review.

Based on visuals alone, Portnoy declares that it looks disgusting. He also seemed bitter about not knowing that the pizza wasn’t served until 4 p.m.

Bro, that’s on you. Don’t you have a team to look this up for you?

Ultimately, after trying his cheesy slice, he is none too pleased with what Wawa has to offer.

One Bite Pizza Reviews - Youtube One Bite Pizza Reviews - Youtube loading...

Wawa has disgusting pizza.

Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Pizza Review for Wawa: 2.8

Personally, I find the review of “2.8” to be hilariously specific. What could they have done to achieve a “3” rating? I guess we’ll never really know.

When asked by a passerby how the pizza was. Portnoy immediately responds with “terrible.”

So what pizza in New Jersey DOES Portnoy like? These are some of his more favorable reviews:

Here's a taste of the NJ pizza joints Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. This isn't the entire list, but it's a small sample to get you started. Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

Wawa workers reveal the food orders they hate making the most See the full comment thread on Reddit here Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

The best wood-fired pizza in NJ can come from your own kitchen I finally made the decision to invest in a wood-fired pizza oven. Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.