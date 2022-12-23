Barstool’s Dave Portnoy has high praise for Waldwick, NJ pizza restaurant

“El Presidente” has made his way back to the Garden State to try out another pizza joint.

Years after doing a taste test of their rival, Kinchey’s, Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy has done a one-bite review of Nellie’s Place in Waldwick, New Jersey.

Nellie’s Place, located at 9 Franklin Turnpike, is famous for its thin-crust pizza and Buffalo wings.

Portnoy recently tried their bar pie, describing it as “tight and dry.”

“That’s a good thing,” he clarifies in the video review.

The undercarriage of the pizza — always a concern — is up to Portnoy’s standards: not too floppy, not too stiff.

After taking a bite, Portnoy declares: “I greatly enjoy this.” So much so that after scarfing down most of one piece, he goes for a rare second slice.

For someone who famously only takes one bite for his reviews, going in for a second slice is certainly high praise.

Ultimately, Portnoy is torn on his review. His knee-jerk reaction is to give it a 7.9 out of 10, but he then has a change of heart, saying it should be an 8.1.

Apparently, locals pit Nellie’s and another local joint, Kinchey’s, against each other. Well, Portnoy is declaring a winner, and he’s going for Nellie’s. Kinchey’s only got a 7.5.

The popular chicken wings also got a bonus review: immediately upon biting into one, Portnoy rates them an 8.8.

“Great wing,” he says.

Nellie’s Place is open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Waldwick, NJ. You can read more about them on their website.

You can watch the full review here:

