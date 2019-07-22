Barchi will end Rutgers presidency in 2020 — report

NEW BRUNSWICK — Rutgers president Robert Barchi will not serve past the end of the 2019-20 academic year, according to a report by Politico.

The political website, citing "three people familiar with his plans," said Barchi, 72, will make his announcement at Tuesday's Board of Governors meeting. According to the agenda, the school's 2019-20 school year tuition, student fees, and room & board rates will also be announced at the meeting.

"Last year he accepted an invitation from the Board of Governors to remain president for at least two additional academic years. There is absolutely no reason to believe that he won’t fulfill that obligation," Rutgers University News & Media Relations Senior Director Dory Devlin said in a written response to a request for comment on Sunday.

She declined to say what Barchi's plans were beyond the 2019-20 school year.

Devlin also said Barchi was out of state and unreachable at the moment.

Barchi has served as the 20th president of Rutgers since 2012, and has been responsible for an aggressive growth agenda at the state school, the most visible component of which was the school's joining the Big 10 Athletic Conference.

State records show Barchi earns a yearly salary of $705,305.

