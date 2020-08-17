Back to school — Live NJ 101.5 Town Hall Thurs. at 7 p.m.

On Thursday, August 20, at 7 p.m., New Jersey 101.5 is presenting the latest in a series of Town Hall broadcasts to help New Jersey parents prepare for the start of the new school year.

New Jersey has more than 600 school districts. Each is setting their own policies regarding how and where kids will begin school. This has led to great confusion among parents about what to expect. New Jersey 101.5’s Eric Scott leads the news and digital departments in bringing health and education experts together to answer parents’ questions.

“Kids may be permitted to attend some in-class learning,” Scott said. “But is it safe to do so? We will get parents the answers they need to make the best decisions possible for their children.”

The program’s on-air expert panel will feature: Marie Blistan, president, New Jersey Education Association; Patricia Wright, executive director, New Jersey Principals and Supervisors Association; Dr. Margaret Fisher, world-renowned pediatric infections disease specialist; and Dr. Steve Tobias, director, Center for Child and Family Development. Scott and his guests will answer live, call-in questions from listeners throughout the hour.

Online, the Town Hall will be streamed on Facebook Live at Facebook.com/NJ1015 and in this post on NJ1015.com and the the free New Jersey 101.5 app. Further representatives from the NJEA and the Center for Child and Family Development will join the discussion on Facebook, to answer your questions and concerns in real time.