Awards Given to Most Caring Cities in Each State

All for one and one for all.

At some point in your life, you or someone you know has probably benefited from the service of a counselor, a teacher, a nurse or some other professional whose career is dedicated to benefitting others in their community.

These are the citizens who devote their working lives to their community despite both personal risk and sacrifice. They frequently put their bodies on the line, work well into their own personal time, or remain on-call and at-the-ready at a moment’s notice. They make their cities a better place to live, and they often do so without the recognition they deserve.

These awards are a small effort to make up for that lack of acknowledgment.

Selection Process for Insurify’s Most Caring Cities Award

In determining the Most Caring Cities in the U.S., the data science and research team at Insurify, an online car insurance comparison platform, turned to their database of 2 million American car insurance applications. Each application included both the occupation and the city of residence for each driver in the database. With this information, analysts were able to determine the percentage of each city’s drivers who worked in one of the following professions:

Caregivers

Counselors

Firefighters

Hospice volunteers

Nurse practitioners

Paramedics

Physicians/medical doctors

Teachers

Therapists

Social workers

The communities with the highest percentage of these selfless professionals were awarded as the Most Caring City in their respective state.

Congratulations to these winning cities and to the residents that make their communities happier and safer day in and day out! Without further ado, here are the winners:

Winners of Insurify’s Most Caring Cities Awards

Alabama: Auburn

Alaska: Anchorage

Arizona: Sierra Vista

Arkansas: Russellville

California: Clovis

Colorado: Golden

Connecticut: Manchester

Deleware: Seaford

Florida: Tarpon Springs

Georgia: Sharpsburg

Hawaii: Honolulu

Idaho: Pocatello

Illinois: Springfield

Indiana: Bloomington

Iowa: Cedar Rapids

Kansas: Lawrence

Kentucky: Hazard

Louisiana: Alexandria

Massachusetts: Springfield

Maryland: Bowie

Michigan: Saginaw

Minnesota: Rochester

Mississippi: Natchez

Missouri: Poplar Bluff

Montana: Helena

Nebraska: Lincoln

Nevada: Henderson

New Hampshire: Nashua

New Jersey: Camden

New Mexico: Los Lunas

New York: Staten Island

North Carolina: Asheville

North Dakota: Fargo

Ohio: Springfield

Oklahoma: Tahlequah

Oregon: Bend

Pennsylvania: Scranton

Rhode Island: Providence

South Carolina: Kingstree

South Dakota: Rapid City

Tennessee: Johnson City

Texas: Rockwall

Utah: Bountiful

Virginia: Charlottesville

Washington: Yakima

West Virginia: Huntington

Wisconsin: Madison

Wyoming: Cheyenne

