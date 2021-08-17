AT&T has major service issues in New Jersey
AT&T customers are reporting problems with service across New Jersey and into the Philadelphia area.
Over 6,300 complaints have been recorded on the Downdetector website as of 10:30 a.m. Commenters on the site report no service in East Windsor, Pennington, Princeton, Trenton and in Burlington County.
Customers are reporting the message "no network connection" on their phone. Both texting and making phone calls seem to be affected by the issue.
AT&T spokesman Jim Kimberly around 11:20 a.m. told NJ 101.5 that their technical teams resolved a hardware-related problem that briefly affected some wireless services in the Philadelphia area.
"We apologize for the inconvenience," Kimberly said.
The Downdetector site shows that Cricket Wireless, Verizon and T-Mobile are having service issues but not as widespread as AT&T.
Several in the comments section said they spoke to an AT&T service representative and acknowledged a problem they are "working on."
