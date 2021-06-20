Atlantic Highlands Elementary participates in world record attempt

Atlantic Highlands in Monmouth County just made the record books with its youngest residents.

Atlantic Highlands Elementary School joined children worldwide last Tuesday in an attempt to have "the most children singing simultaneously and the most children signing a song" at the same time, according to ahherald.com.

Mike Brant - Townsquare Media

The video from Tuesday's attempt at the school has now posted, and I have to say, it's pretty incredible.

According to the Atlantic Highlands Elementary Schools Facebook page, "The Big Sing" made it into the record books with over 350,000 students participating worldwide.

Mike Brant - Townsquare Media

I'm thrilled both my sons were able to participate in this attempt.

The only thing that would've made this even more epic for New Jersey? Having the entire Garden State attempt this and hold the record of "The Big Sing" for most children singing simultaneously across a single region in the world (that region, of course, being New Jersey).

But for now, let's celebrate with the children and staff at Atlantic Highlands Elementary School on their success in playing a part in this worldwide attempt. Congratulations to all.