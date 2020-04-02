Atlantic City wants the NBA at Boardwalk Hall

Once the season starts back up again, NBA officials are considering a single site 16 team playoff in a neutral city. Atlantic City is reportedly one of the cities being considered. Along with AC, the New York Post reports other locations under consideration are Las Vegas, Louisville, Orlando, and Hawaii.

The mayor of AC is all in on the idea. The Philadelphia Inquirer quotes mayor Marty Small as saying he is trying to “bring the NBA here once things settle down a little bit.” He also confirmed that he has been in contact with the league about hosting playoff games at Boardwalk Hall.

The NBA’s plan at this point seems to be hosting the playoffs in one city and playing the games without fans, making it more of a television-only event. Obviously, AC has ample hotel space for the tournament and is close to network television headquarters so finding the qualified talent and production labor wouldn’t be a problem, either.

The league is headquartered in New York and has an office in Seacaucus. The NBA suspended its season on March 11th and its return is still to be determined.

