Athletes: Treat every game like it’s your last. It might be

While New Jersey contemplates whether to open schools this fall, maybe officials should check out how sports is doing after a little over a week. If they do, they may not go through the trouble.

Major League Baseball lasted little more than a week, and Commissioner Rob Manfred is already threatening to shutdown the season, due in part to 18 Miami Marlins testing positive, which caused cancellations of games involving both the Phils and Yankees.

The NBA, playing in a bubble in Orlando, began its eight-game season to decide playoff seeding. Hopefully, it will be able to get through it and crown a champion in this abbreviated season. The National Hockey League just restarted its own season.

The National Football League is a whole different story. The NFL is planning to play its entire season traveling with full rosters of 55 players from city to city. Depending on where they are playing will determine whether there will be fans in the stands. Many teams are giving their season ticket-holders the chance to opt-out for this season.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for COVID-19. Players such as New York Giants offensive tackle Nate Solder and New York Jets linebacker CJ Mosley have also chosen to opt-out of playing this season.

How long do you think sports will last? Will you be able to place that bet on one of the many betting sites getting crushed by the lack of games? As much as we desperately need sports to take our mind off the pandemic, politics and protests that have been sucking up most of the media (keyword there being "sucking"), it doesn't look like we'll have them for long.

So what's a fan to do? To quote an oft-used sports cliche, "Take it one game at a time" Treat every game like it's the last one you'll see because it just may be. Don't get caught up in worrying about playoff possibilities just enjoy the game. Who knows, that just maybe the strategy that not only gets your team in but may get them a championship.

With my luck, that could actually happen.

