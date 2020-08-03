Eagles coach Doug Pederson sidelined by coronavirus

PHILADELPHIA — Eagles coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the team.

The 52-year-old coach is "asymptomatic and doing well and is in self-quarantine and in communication with the team's medical staff," the team said in a statement. Anyone who came in close contact with Pederson has been notified and will be tested daily in accordance with NFL and players association protocols.

Under NFL the protocol, Pederson can return 10 days after a positive test or five days if he tests negative twice, provided he does not show symptoms.

Assistant head coach Deuce Staley will take over on-site head coaching duties while Pederson is under quarantine, according to NJ.com and 6 ABC Action News. Pederson will still be involved with coaching the team virtually, according to 6 ABC Action News.

Three players — linebacker Nate Gerry, and tackles Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata — were placed on the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list. The list is for players who either tests positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

In the face of the pandemic, the NFL has canceled its pre-season and will play a regular schedule starting Sept. 10. The Eagles, Giants, Jets will open their seasons without fans in the stands due to state executive orders limiting outdoor gatherings.

Gov. Phil Murphy's executive order caps the number of people allowed at an outdoor gathering at 500. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf limits outdoor gatherings to 250.

The city of Philadelphia will not allow gatherings of more than 50, leading to the cancellation of large events including the Thanksgiving Day parade and Mummers Day parade on New Year's Day.

