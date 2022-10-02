Atlantic City, NJ teacher accused of &#8216;inappropriate relationship&#8217; with student

Atlantic City, NJ teacher accused of ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student

Joseph Scalfaro. (ACPO/Google Maps)

ATLANTIC CITY — A high school teacher is accused of having an "inappropriate relationship" with a former student.

Joseph Scalfaro and the former student engaged in their relationship "both on and off school property," according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Scalfaro has been a history teacher at Atlantic City High School since 2009 and a tennis coach at the school for several years, according to his social media profiles. He had also been a tennis coach at Holy Spirit High School "on and off" going back to 1996, according to an interview with the Press of Atlantic City in 2013.

The 47-year-old from Absecon is charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, and second-degree official misconduct.

He was arrested after an investigation last month and taken to Atlantic City jail, prosecutors said.

