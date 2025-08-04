🚨Kendell Roseborough was shot once at the Martinique Motel in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — An arrest was made in the killing of a City Council member's son, who was found dead from a single gunshot outside a hotel.

Kendell Roseborough, 28, was found lying on a sidewalk in front of the Martinique Motel on Pacific Avenue on July 29. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheldon Ward, 26, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds did not disclose a motive for the shooting.

'A shattered family'

Roseborough is the son of Councilwoman LaToya Dunston. In a letter posted Sunday on her Facebook page, she addressed the "shooter," saying that the homicide shattered lives and took away a son, a father, brother, and uncle.

"Your decisions have left a deep wound, one that will take time to heal. Families are broken, friends mourn, and an entire community feels the weight of this tragedy. In moments like this, it’s difficult to understand how someone can commit such harm," Dunston wrote.

Ward, who is also known as Lamar Johnson, is charged with murder, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon and conspiracy to commit murder. He is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

