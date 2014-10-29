Atlantic City casino costume lawsuit resolved

ATLANTIC CITY (AP) — Forty women have resolved their discrimination lawsuit over skimpy uniforms with an Atlantic City casino.

Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

The lawsuit stemmed from 2011 when Resorts Casino Hotel adopted a roaring '20s theme after the popularity of the HBO series "Boardwalk Empire," which was based on Prohibition-era Atlantic City's reputation as the vice capital of the East Coast.

The uniforms included short, skin-revealing black dresses with deep open backs. Waitresses also wore fishnet stockings and ornate Jazz Age hats.

The workers' lawyer, Kevin Costello, tells The Press of Atlantic City the case is resolved, but he can't comment on the terms.

Resorts vice president and general counsel said the same.

"Boardwalk Empire" ended its run on Sunday.

