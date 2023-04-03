Annual Asbury Park Restaurant Tour returns later this month

🍽 More than 20 restaurants will participate in the Asbury Park Restaurant Tour

🍽 The four-hour event features samplings and demos at various eateries in town

🍽 A portion of proceeds to benefit an Asbury Park food pantry

ASBURY PARK — The 10th annual Asbury Park Restaurant Tour, hosted by the Asbury Park Chamber of Commerce, will take place on Sunday, April 23 from noon to 4 p.m.

The event features small bites, samplings, and demos at restaurants, lounges, cafes, juice bars, and other unique locations on the boardwalk, downtown, on Main Street, Grand Avenue, and the west side.

Foodies will be treated to some of the classic restaurant pioneers of the Monmouth County town as well as newcomers to the culinary landscape.

How does it work?

Arrive at the registration station in Kennedy Park, which is at the intersection of Cookman and Grand avenues (use 104 Grand Avenue for your GPS). Once you’re registered, you’ll receive your official “Restaurant Tour” wristband, a map of participating restaurants, and your “Secret Word” contest entry form.

Then you’re off on your culinary adventure. Many of the restaurants are within a quick walk of registration. Complimentary shuttles will run for the duration of the tour.

What is the “Secret Word” contest?

At registration, participants will receive a contest form with the names of all of the restaurants on the tour. Each restaurant will have a secret word posted at their place. If you collect a minimum of 15 words and return the form to the registration table at the end of the day, you’ll be entered to win the “Top Taster” prize – a 2023 Asbury Park beach badge.

What are the participating restaurants?

There are 21 restaurants participating in the Asbury Park Restaurant Tour this year. The restaurants include:

The Black Swan

The Bonney Read

Brando’s Citi Cucina

The Chat & Nibble

Coney Waffle

Confections of a Rock$tar

Cryolete

DJ’s Delights

Food Lube

Iron Whale

Juice Basin

Killer Pies

Kim Marie’s Eat ‘n Drink Away

Kula Urban Farm

Macro Bites

MOGO

Mutiny BBQ Company

Playa Bowls (Boardwalk)

Playa Bowls (Downtown)

Purple Glaze

The Robinson Ale House

Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased here. A portion of the proceeds raised by the Asbury Park Restaurant Tour 2023 will support Mercy Center Food Pantry, as well as World Central Kitchen’s Chefs for Ukraine program.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

