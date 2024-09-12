Asbury Park, NJ hot spot to appear on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’

🍔September episode to feature Jersey Shore spot

ASBURY PARK — If you're a foodie like me, the Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” is must-see TV.

Did you know the long-standing show shot its first episode in New Jersey? Since then, Guy Fieri has featured countless Garden State treasures on the show.

“The heart and soul of the culinary world started with these mom-and-pop joints,” Fieri said when reflecting on the pilot episode and why the series matters.

So where can we spot Fieri later this month? Asbury Park’s Mutiny BBQ Company!

Mutiny BBQ Company via Facebook

The establishment touts itself as “authentic small batch BBQ in the southern tradition.” The owners are a local Ocean Township couple, and husband Tom mans the pit.

Mutiny BBQ Company via Facebook

The episode will air September 20 at 9 p.m. on the Food Network.

Mutiny BBQ Company via Facebook

Some Featured Jersey Shore spots

Vagabond Kitchen and Tap House in Atlantic City

Sam’s Rialto Bar and Grill in Pleasantville

Piccini in Ocean City

10th Avenue Burrito in Belmar

Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield

The Grilled Cheese and Crab Cake Co. in Somers Point

The Anchorage Tavern and Restaurant in Somers Point

Oyster Creek Inn in Leeds Point

Ernest and Son in Brigantine

George’s Place in Cape May

Kelsey and Kim’s Southern Café in Atlantic City

Maul’s Dog House in Wildwood

Quahog Seafood Shack in Stone Harbor

Recent Jersey Shore spots featured in 2024

Cave’ Bistro in Avon-By-The-Sea

Skratch Kitchen in Belmar

Seed to Sprout in Avon-By-The-Sea

