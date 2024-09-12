Asbury Park, NJ hot spot to appear on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
ASBURY PARK — If you're a foodie like me, the Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” is must-see TV.
Did you know the long-standing show shot its first episode in New Jersey? Since then, Guy Fieri has featured countless Garden State treasures on the show.
“The heart and soul of the culinary world started with these mom-and-pop joints,” Fieri said when reflecting on the pilot episode and why the series matters.
So where can we spot Fieri later this month? Asbury Park’s Mutiny BBQ Company!
The establishment touts itself as “authentic small batch BBQ in the southern tradition.” The owners are a local Ocean Township couple, and husband Tom mans the pit.
The episode will air September 20 at 9 p.m. on the Food Network.
Some Featured Jersey Shore spots
- Vagabond Kitchen and Tap House in Atlantic City
- Sam’s Rialto Bar and Grill in Pleasantville
- Piccini in Ocean City
- 10th Avenue Burrito in Belmar
- Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield
- The Grilled Cheese and Crab Cake Co. in Somers Point
- The Anchorage Tavern and Restaurant in Somers Point
- Oyster Creek Inn in Leeds Point
- Ernest and Son in Brigantine
- George’s Place in Cape May
- Kelsey and Kim’s Southern Café in Atlantic City
- Maul’s Dog House in Wildwood
- Quahog Seafood Shack in Stone Harbor
Recent Jersey Shore spots featured in 2024
- Cave’ Bistro in Avon-By-The-Sea
- Skratch Kitchen in Belmar
- Seed to Sprout in Avon-By-The-Sea
