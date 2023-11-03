Free parking now available in one of the hottest NJ shore towns

🚗 Park for free while holiday shopping in one Monmouth County city

ASBURY PARK — Let’s face it. The hustle and bustle of holiday shopping can be very stressful, especially when you have a lot of people on your list and no idea what to get them.

So, the City of Asbury Park wants to make things a little easier on you and your wallet with its "Shop Asbury, Park Free" program.

Enjoy free holiday parking in the Monmouth County city all November and December long, while you shop at Asbury Park’s retail shops.

Free weekend parking will be available in the Bangs Avenue Parking Garage (605 Bangs Avenue) in November and December. The hours will be Friday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.

On-street metered parking will also be free throughout the city from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday between Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

In addition, parking will be free on Veteran’s Day (Nov. 11), Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 23), Christmas Day (Dec. 25), and New Year’s Day (Jan. 1).

Happy holiday shopping!

