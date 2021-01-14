We all know that this pandemic has caused a lot of hardships for people throughout New Jersey. Many have lost their jobs or businesses and are struggling in their challenge to provide for their families and put food on the table. One of the organizations that can help with that struggle is "People for the Poor" but now they're struggling too.

According to their website, "Through an all-volunteer effort, People for the Poor, Inc., manages and organizes fundraisers whose proceeds go to organizations helping individuals have food to eat and a place to sleep."

I know these people. I see how hard they work to help those in need. Caroline Scherrer is a co-founder of "People for the Poor" and good friend of mine.

"For the past few years, we have been so fortunate to be able to give away $65,000 to $70,000 ever year in February. This year I am hoping to give away $30,000. Needless to say that is a big difference," Scherrer told me during an email conversation we had.

"With what our country has endured I am so afraid that the number of families who are losing their homes will be startling."

Despite that, Caroline remains hopeful.

"I am so impressed, inspired and extremely grateful for so many of our sponsors and donors who have gone above and beyond financially in helping those in desperate need of food and shelter."

Coming off the holidays, people aren't thinking as much about giving. But it was during those holidays that Caroline saw things that make her keep going.

"I have been helping with 'Adopt a Family' Program for my homeless shelters and what an eye-opener that has been!! There was one request that hit me between the eyes - a homeless woman was pregnant and asked absolutely nothing for herself but for items for her child - clothes, blanket, diapers, etc...talk about the true meaning of Christmas! There was another family who had THREE sets of twins - again only wanted clothing for their kids but also requested a gift card to Shop Rite."

Though the holidays are over the struggle remains. If you can help "People for the Poor," please give what you can. Here's a tip, one of the ways you can give is to keep socks in your car, new or used. Homeless people love socks and can always use a good, warm pair.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.