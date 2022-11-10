Arrest made in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Gloucester Township, NJ

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — There has been an arrest in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run that happened in the township on Monday.

Officers responded to Black Horse Pike around 10:30 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian laying in the roadway. The woman, identified as 58-year-old Elaine Hubler, of Hilltop, was attempting to cross the roadway when the driver of a dark vehicle struck her and drove away.

Hubler was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Over the next 24 hours, officers recovered and reviewed surveillance video from businesses along the Black Horse Pike in an attempt to identify the vehicle.

Several tips provided by the community were investigated and multiple interviews were conducted, police said.

On Tuesday, officers found a 2016 gray Dodge Caravan on Tansboro Road in Berlin. It had front-end damage consistent with striking a pedestrian.

The driver of the vehicle, 42-year-old Orlando Venters Jr., was arrested and charged with second-degree knowingly leaving the scene of a fatal crash, and third-degree causing death while driving with a suspended license.

He is lodged in the Camden County jail.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

