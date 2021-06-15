Are you charging your kids rent? (Opinion)

I had a conversation with my mother-in-law this weekend about her starting work as a teenager and paying her mom a "fee" every week.

I know that many college kids were stuck at home for the past year plus as schools went remote and even those graduating high school and college were starting new jobs remotely, if they were lucky enough to find work.

Many families struggle to make ends meet and having the additional income from working adult sons and daughters really comes in handy.

On the other hand, why shouldn't everyone who is living under the same roof contribute to the financing of the household?

For us, our daughter lives in London and I don't foresee a time that she'd come back to the states to live with us for any long stretch.

My son is off to California and other than summer breaks, he's ready to start his career and again, short of a crisis, I don't see him moving back in with mom and dad.

What about you? If your adult kids move back in, would you charge them?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea.

