Are gas prices set to rise again in NJ?

Gas prices in New Jersey have been dropping a couple cents a gallon per day, but there was no overnight decline from Wednesday to Thursday.

Some analysts are saying this could be the end of the price decline.

As consumers adjusted to the record high prices and changed driving habits, demand for gasoline dropped. Despite oil prices remaining above $100 per barrel, the decrease in demand is what primarily fueled the drop in prices.

aaa.com aaa.com loading...

Andrew Gross with AAA says the drop in demand is unusual, "Usually this time of year, with warmer weather and longer days, we’d see an uptick in gasoline demand as more people hit the road, but we had a slight drop in demand last week, which may be due to higher pump prices."

Now, as the market adjusts, and oil prices remain high, prices are unlikely to come down much more.

If the price of oil rises again, the price of gasoline will continue to follow higher.

Those increases, if they happen, will be more rapid than the decline. The reason prices go up faster than they go down is explained here.

The average for a gallon of regular gas in the Garden State is $4.19 as of Thursday morning. That is a dime less than last week. A month ago we were paying $3.61 and a year ago gas cost $2.95 per gallon.

While New Jersey prices remain near record highs, we are faring far better than some parts of the U.S. In Los Angelis, prices have continued to rise and are now averaging $6 per gallon.

Today’s national average for a gallon of gas is $4.25, which is seven cents less than a week ago, 72 cents more than a month ago, and $1.37 more than a year ago.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

St Peters enters NCAA Sweet 16, NJ gets Peacock Fever Saint Peter's University is the first New Jersey basketball team to make the NCAA Sweet 16 in over 20 years, after a big 70-50 win over Murray State.

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.