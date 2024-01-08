Are corporate buzzwords making a comeback at NJ 101.5?

Let's hope not.

If you work for a big company, you're no stranger to words that seem to only make sense if you hold a corporate position.

Spending a decade and a half in corporate America before launching a media career with Fox TV and then New Jersey 101.5, I was also subject to the wordplay intended to motivate and increase production.

"Synergy" and "outside the box" were among the top words used in the corporate setting in the '90s and 2000s. The words have now evolved to include "alignment," "pain points," "nimble" and many others. So many that I asked our listeners to contribute their favorite corporate buzzwords.

We collected the best and created a "BINGO sheet." I'll have the sheet on hand at the big meeting called for this Wednesday. Let's see how our listeners did. I'll report back on Thursday!

Aside from BINGO, we have other side bets on this meeting:

First buzzword word used

Top buzzword used

Over/under on how many times the top buzzword is used

Over/under on total buzzwords used

How are we addressed (team, family, friends, etc)

How long will the meeting be

My guess is 1 hour and 15 minutes. Let's see what happens.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

