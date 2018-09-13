Anti-cop Facebook post after brother’s arrest gets him arrested, too

HAMILTON (Mercer) — The brother of a man charged last week with trying to lure a 14-year-old boy for sex was arrested after threatening on Facebook to shoot and kill cops.

Michael Coleman, 61, of Little River, South Carolina, was unhappy the way a search of his brother Joseph's home was conducted, according to the post on his Facebook page.

Joseph Coleman was arrested after trying to lure a 14-year-old boy to meet him at a Robbinsville park and was met by an undercover police officer, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. Prosecutors said he sent more than 100 emails before the attempted meet-up.

Michael Coleman was present when cops searched his brother's home.

Authorities later learned about his post on his Facebook account:

They notified me they locked up my brother at 3:15 pm in Robbinsville. As of 12:00 am still no word from him…Cop or no cop. Glad I wasn’t carrying cause I’m sure I would have had capped one of those over steroids piece of shits out. Yes one of you were very lucky I wasn’t armed I would have protected my life, my mom’s life and her property and got away with it cause it wasn’t done by the book…Cops ever roll in on me again like they did today! You better bring body bags cause people will die…So if your not going to do it right then neither shall I”.

Michael Coleman is being held at the Mercer County Jail and has a detention hearing on Friday.

