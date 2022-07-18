A lane of traffic will be closed eastbound all week on Route 80 at the "S" curve near the Delaware River as an investigation continues into the extent of the damage to a retaining wall.

The lane will be closed eastbound just coming into New Jersey at the Delaware Water Gap to milepost 1.4 in Knowlton and Hardwick from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday.

The work is part of the preliminary investigation phase for an upcoming Department of Transportation road project to determine how to fix the crumbling 70-year-old wall at the base of Mount Tammany.

The state DOT in April received $5.5 million in state funds to study damage to the wall, which was described as "subject to sudden failure," the Pocono Record reported.

An engineer told the Pocono Record that water has gotten behind the wall, putting pressure on it. The DOT has drilled holes into the wall to try and relieve the pressure but will eventually need repairs or replacement.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

