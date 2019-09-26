Another survey says Newark Airport sucks

J.D. Power has released the results of its 2019 North America Airport Satisfaction Study and ranking dead last in its category is Newark Liberty Airport. Airports were sorted into categories based on passenger volume; Newark is in the largest “mega” category (33 million passenger or more per year). There are twenty airports in the “mega” category and they are ranked on a 1,000 point scale. Newark scored 695 (the mega airport average is 756).

Airports were rated on six factors: terminal facilities, airport accessibility, baggage claim, security check, check-in/baggage check, and food, beverage and retail. JD Power doesn’t break out details on why travelers hate Newark Airport so much, so let’s just assume it sucks in most of the categories, but in June, Fodor’s Travel Awards said Newark Liberty was one of the best airports for food. The highest rated airport in the mega category is Detroit’s airport, followed by Minneapolis and Las Vegas.

Los Angeles’ airport is second worst behind Newark, JFK is 12th, La Guardia and Philadelphia International are both in the “large” designation and they both fare poorly: La Guardia is the worst, and Philadelphia is 4th worst. We’ll have to wait and see if the construction of the new “Terminal One” at Newark will bring the ranking up.

