Another NJ wedding crashed by Pres. Trump, weekend of shootings

BEDMINSTER — President Donald Trump dropped in on another summertime wedding reception at Trump National Golf Course in Somerset County, this time joined by the First Lady. The presidential visit was a source of contention among some members of the public, as it was timed between two deadly mass shootings.

DJ company, Trio Productions, and wedding photographer, Jennifer Lam, both shared video and photos from the Saturday festivities of "Alyssa and Alexander," where the couple and their guests were greeted by POTUS and Melania Trump.

This particular drop-in was met with polarized reaction on social media, as it came hours after the shooting massacre in El Paso, Texas that left 20 victims dead.

The wedding reception happened before a different gunman opened fire in Dayton, Ohio, early Sunday morning, killing nine people.

Among comments on photos from the wedding posted by Trio Productions, Instagram user "salty_taro" said in part "It’s nice to know the commander and chief was wedding crashing instead of addressing the nation after this 3rd .... correction 4th mass shooting."

In a series of tweets over the weekend, Trump shared condolences and thoughts and prayers for the victims in both the Texas and Ohio shootings. He ordered flags be flown at half-staff for victims of "this unspeakable act of evil!"

The NY Daily News also shared a roundup of the social media backlash.

Others on social media praised the visit by Trump, including on NJ 101.5's own Facebook page, with comments like Sonja Gundersen, who said "He brought more joy to the couple, friends & family on a very special day."

Just two weeks ago, President Trump dropped in on a "Make America Great Again"-themed wedding at the Bedminster golf club, where newlyweds P.J. and Nicole Mongelli of Staten Island included American flags and favors of chocolate gold bricks with "Trump" wrappers, as reported by Fox News.

Last summer, Trump crashed the wedding of of Gerald Papa and Jenna Buchholtz at his Bedminster club.

In June 2017, Trump also made an appearance at the wedding of Kristen Piatkowski and Tucker Gladhill, where he handed out "Make America Great Again" caps and posed for pictures with wedding guests amid chants of "USA."

