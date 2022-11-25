Another man from Manchester, NJ charged with setting fires

Another man from Manchester, NJ charged with setting fires

Google Maps/Townsquare Media

MANCHESTER — A 77-year-old man has been charged with aggravated arson after investigators linked him to a series of dumpster fires earlier this year.

The charges against Nicholas Depalma, a resident of the Whiting section, is at least the second serious arson case in this Ocean County township this year.

Prosecutors said Depalma set the fires between Jan. 1 and April 26, all in the township. One of the fires damaged a structure while one was set near a wooded area. Authorities did not provide exact locations in their announcement of the arrest on Friday.

Depalma surrendered to police on Wednesday, who let him go with a summons to appear in court. New Jersey 101.5 did not know Friday whether Depalma had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Earlier this year, prosecutors charged a 32-year-old township resident with 28 counts of arson linked to fires from May 2021 to January in Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Lakewood and Wall. A grand jury handed up an indictment against Gregory Fullman in April.

Sergio Bichao is the digital managing editor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most

Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM