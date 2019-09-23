An open letter pizza confession to Bill Doyle

Bill, we’ve known and worked with each other a long time. In the 90’s on NJ101.5 we went through the campaign for Megan’s Law and auto insurance reform together. I was godfather to your son Sam. In the 2000’s in Detroit we tore it up with all kinds of outrageous fun. Back on NJ101.5 since 2011 we went through Bridgegate and Sandy together.

We haven’t always met eye to eye over the years. But one thing we agreed on, the one thing our professional relationship has always had in common, is we always were in sync in what did and did not belong on a pizza.

In Detroit when we had a pizza named after our show for a charitable cause it took us all of 5 seconds to mutually settle on pepperoni and sausage as the ultimate pizza toppings.

This weekend, my friend, everything changed. Now I know it would be hard enough to continue working with me if I were to tell you I fell in love with pineapple topping. We would both call it sacrilege.

What I need to tell you is even worse, and I hope you can forgive me. What if I loved something that to you is the most rancid food on the planet?

You see Aubree and I had a few hours to ourselves on Saturday. We hadn’t been to Cryan’s in Annandale in a long time. On the way there she looked at their menu. She read aloud about a Reuben pizza. My first instinct was to say no. Corned beef as a pizza topping? That can’t work.

But I saw the hopeful look in her eyes and I had to at least try it. Bill, it was magical. And yes, Bill, there was your dreaded sauerkraut. Sauerkraut everywhere.

This thin crust pizza smothered in corned beef and sauerkraut was absolutely amazing. I know sauerkraut is your Kryptonite. I know you may quit the show and take me out of your contacts upon reading this, but I’m telling you my friend this was a game changer.

A pizza in perfect harmony. The salt of the corned beef, the slight snap of the sauerkraut mixing with the taste of cheese, all in perfect balance. A harmonic convergence. This was not only to die for, this may just have changed me from a pizza conservative to a hands-off let them be pizza libertarian. Maybe anything can go on a pizza.

Maybe even pineapple.

I know this comes as quite a blow and I can only imagine what you’re feeling right now. I’m sure you’re feeling abandoned, but I can’t go on living this pizza lie any longer. I hope someday you’ll forgive me.

More from New Jersey 101.5