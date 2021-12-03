Amy Adams spotted at enchanted restaurant in Monmouth County

Move over Bradley Cooper. As far as celebrity sightings in New Jersey go, you are SO five minutes ago!

Oscar-nominated actress Amy Adams was seen dining at Anjelica’s on Saturday according to nj.com. Anjelica’s Restaurant is in Sea Bright in Monmouth County. Amy Adams, who got her first huge break in the Leonardo DiCaprio film “Catch Me If You Can,” is believed to have a good friend in the area. She herself is not a Jersey girl. She’s from Colorado.

The staff at Anjelica’s was excited to have the famous actress but were professional and gave her breathing room. They say she was in the restaurant once before about two years ago.

Hopefully nothing like this happened.

That’s the restaurant scene from “Enchanted,” a charming and highly underrated movie.

Amy Adams was nominated for an Academy Award for “American Hustle” and for “Doubt.” She’s been nominated for six Oscars and has acted in “Charlie Wilson’s War,” “The Fighter” and many others.

If you’re a fan of “Enchanted” you should know she has a sequel coming out called “Disenchanted” due out in 2022.

Some Amy Adams fun facts:

Her mother was a semi-pro body builder

Amy once worked as a waitress at Hooter’s.

Like a living musical she’s said to frequently break out into song at work when stressed out.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

