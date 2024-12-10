💲 The tipping culture has gotten out of control, according to a survey

💲 Even so, most Americans plan to say "thank you" this holiday season

💲 Who do they plan to tip and how much?

Many Americans plan to say thank you this holiday season with tips for service providers like mail carriers and teachers, according to Bankrate’s 2024 Tipping Culture Survey.

While more than 1 in 3 Americans say the tipping culture has gotten out of control, more adults still say they plan to tip housekeepers, childcare providers, teachers, and trash/recycling collectors this holiday season; service workers who regularly care for their homes or families.

Teacher coloring with girls Thinkstock Images loading...

Key Survey Takeaways

Four in five Americans surveyed (80%) said they plan to tip simply to say thank you.

Nearly half of tippers (47%) said they planned to tip to reward especially good service.

Fewer than 1 in 5 tippers (17%) said they planned to tip because it’s expected or traditional, and just 15% said they planned to tip to get better service next year.

From housekeepers to mail carriers, holiday tips for service providers are rising, although the tip amounts are the same or slightly lower than in past years.

Younger generations are likelier to tip, and in five of the six provider categories, Gen Zers (ages 18 to 27) plan to give the highest (or tie for the highest) tip amount.

Only millennials plan to tip their landscapers/gardeners/snow removers more than Gen Zers.

Mail Delivery MichaelShivers loading...

Among people who use a service, here’s how many plan to give a holiday gift or tip, according to Bankrate:

Housekeeper – 57%

Childcare provider – 55%

Teacher – 53%

Landscaper/gardener/snow remover – 41%

Mail carrier – 31%

Trash/recycling collector – 26%

Aigars Reinholds Aigars Reinholds loading...

These are the median amounts tippers plan to give:

Housekeeper - $50

Childcare provider - $50

Landscaper/gardener/snow remover - $30

Teacher - $25

Mail Carrier - $20

Trash/recycling collector - $20

Except for plans to tip a landscaper/gardener/snow remover, down slightly from last year, these plans for tipping are the highest Bankrate has seen since polling began in 2021.

The survey found that while Americans might be more inclined to tip some service providers this year, they’re not tipping as much as in years past. Some service providers may get the same amount in tips as before, while others might get less.

This could be due to economic stressors, such as credit card debt, and living paycheck to paycheck, the survey found.

Credit (AndreyPopov)

Credit (AndreyPopov) loading...

If you are planning to tip service providers, Bankrate analysts suggest setting a budget, just as you would with holiday gifts for friends and family.

Start by deciding early how much you’ll tip each person. A common practice is to tip the cost of one service visit. So, for example, if your housekeeper normally charges $100 a visit, you might tip that amount at the end of the year. For someone like a teacher, you can predetermine the value of a gift card or another treat.

Don’t stretch yourself thin when it comes to tipping. “The only thing you want to be in red are your holiday socks, not your budget,” according to Bankrate analysts.

If you don’t want to give money, consider gift cards, baked goods, fruit baskets, or thank you notes to express your gratitude.

Read here for other great holiday tipping ideas.

