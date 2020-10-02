American Dream welcomes back NJ visitors with indoor water park

EAST RUTHERFORD — Along with the arrival of October, the American Dream mega-mall complex has reopened near the Meadowlands, hoping to attract restless shoppers and families with a new round of attractions.

Among entertainment areas making their debut are the DreamWorks water park, featuring what is billed as the world's largest indoor wave pool. There also is an Angry Birds Not So Mini Golf Club and roughly 100 retailers listed, though only about a third of those were open as of Thursday.

The Oct. 1 retail openings included Primark, Fabletics, Lush and SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker.

Crowd capacity is capped at 25% and facial coverings are required based on state directives due to the pandemic.

American Dream co-CEO Don Ghermezian said in an interview with CNBC as seen below, that the facility is counting on being able to provide visitors with a safe environment, observing protocols to stem the spread of coronavirus.

After years of delays and turmoil, the first phase opening of American Dream was last October, including the launch of the Nickelodeon Universe indoor theme park, which also has reopened with reduced capacity.

CNBC separately reported the massive luxury retail wing of the facility now was not expected to open until early 2021.

More from New Jersey 101.5: