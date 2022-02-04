American Dream mall announces special Valentine-themed events
The American Dream mall in East Rutherford is inviting customers to “feel the love” this Valentine's Day with special events planned.
DATE SKATE
Grab your Valentine and take a spin around the ice at Date Skate
Location: The Rink
Dates:
Feb. 11, 4 - 8 p.m.
Feb. 12, 2 - 6 p.m.
Feb. 13, 12 - 4 p.m.
Feb. 14, 4 - 8 p.m.
THE CUTEST CANDY CHUTE
American Dream’s Candy Chute will handing out sweet treats for guests of all ages.
Location: Court C
Dates:
Feb. 11, 4 – 8 p.m.
Feb. 12, 2 - 6 p.m.
Feb. 14, 4- 8 p.m.
AFTERNOONS AT THE AVENUE
In partnership with Saks Fifth Avenue, American Dream will offer makeup touchups from Chanel Beauty.
Location: The Avenue, Level 1
Dates: Feb. 10
AMERICAN DREAM’S GARDEN OF LOVE
Take photos and stroll through a Victorian-inspired era with mini rose bushes and feathered plumes and romantic performances.
Location: Garden Court
Performance Dates:
Feb. 11, 5 - 8 p.m.: Kyle Hill and Ian Howells
Feb. 12, 2 - 5 p.m. Kyle Hill and Adam Shaber
Feb. 13, 12 - 3 p.m.: Kyle Hill and Ian Howells
Feb. 14, 4 - 7 p.m.: Adam Shaber
For additional information on American Dream’s Valentine’s Day programming, visit https://americandream.com/valentines-day.
