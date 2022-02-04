American Dream mall announces special Valentine-themed events

The American Dream mall in East Rutherford is inviting customers to “feel the love” this Valentine's Day with special events planned.

DATE SKATE

Grab your Valentine and take a spin around the ice at Date Skate

Location: The Rink

Dates:

Feb. 11, 4 - 8 p.m.

Feb. 12, 2 - 6 p.m.

Feb. 13, 12 - 4 p.m.

Feb. 14, 4 - 8 p.m.

THE CUTEST CANDY CHUTE

American Dream’s Candy Chute will handing out sweet treats for guests of all ages.

Location: Court C

Dates:

Feb. 11, 4 – 8 p.m.

Feb. 12, 2 - 6 p.m.

Feb. 14, 4- 8 p.m.

AFTERNOONS AT THE AVENUE

In partnership with Saks Fifth Avenue, American Dream will offer makeup touchups from Chanel Beauty.

Location: The Avenue, Level 1

Dates: Feb. 10

AMERICAN DREAM’S GARDEN OF LOVE

Take photos and stroll through a Victorian-inspired era with mini rose bushes and feathered plumes and romantic performances.

Location: Garden Court

Performance Dates:

Feb. 11, 5 - 8 p.m.: Kyle Hill and Ian Howells

Feb. 12, 2 - 5 p.m. Kyle Hill and Adam Shaber

Feb. 13, 12 - 3 p.m.: Kyle Hill and Ian Howells

Feb. 14, 4 - 7 p.m.: Adam Shaber

For additional information on American Dream’s Valentine’s Day programming, visit https://americandream.com/valentines-day.

