Amazing South Jersey home is 2nd most expensive for sale in NJ

Welcome to "Mount Avalon", a property that is so palatial it is vying for the title of most expensive home ever sold on Seven Mile Island. The house is the second most expensive home presently listed in New Jersey.

Where is This Property?

The home is at 5499 Dune Drive in the High Dunes section of Avalon, an oceanfront section from 44th to 58th street that is considered the most desired neighborhood of Avalon. Seven Mile Island, comprising Avalon and Stone Harbor, is now the nation's most expensive place to buy a second home.

What makes This Particular House So Special?

This stunning 7,240-sq. ft. Malibu-style home on 3/4 quarters of an acre commands the island's highest elevation -- giving it the nickname "Mount Avalon" -- and offers unobstructed 360-degree views from its wrap-around 3rd-floor deck as well as complete privacy in an unspoiled forest setting.

The home was designed and is being built by a group that the realtor, Jack Vizzard of Berkshire Hathaway Fox and Roach called "the dream team", according to Philadephia Business Journal.

The house will feature six beachfront bedrooms, each with an en suite bathroom, two pools, a sauna, and a gym.

OK, What is the Listing Price for "Mount Avalon"?

The house has been listed at $24.999 million, but a possible bidding war could send the price even higher. Just to put it in poor guy terms, that's a monthly mortgage payment of $127,661 after a $5 million down payment. Property taxes are $27, 916 a month or $334,987 a year.

That's Pretty Expensive. Are There Any Other Selling Points?

The home is surrounded by scrubs and trees, blocking you off from all the commoners. You will have total privacy and clear sight lines to the ocean. This is the consummate trophy home.

The Malibu-style design has a glass facade look looks out at the ocean. As the realtor asked PBJ, "Where else can you get three-quarters of an acre in Avalon?"

Let's Take a Look at the Some Photos of This Amazing House

