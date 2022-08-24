Amazing pictures of playful dolphins in Wildwood, NJ (PHOTOS)

I was just scrolling through Facebook this past week and some photos caught my eye. One local, Jerry Meyers, had posted these gorgeous photos of dolphins swimming in Wildwood to several Facebook groups. I was mesmerized by how beautiful these ocean creatures were just flying out of the water.

Jerry was able to capture such breathtaking photos of the dolphins from on the Thundercat Boat. Many who have visited Wildwood will be familiar with the Thundercat because you will often see it pass by in the ocean while sitting on the beach.

The Thundercat offers a Dolphin Watch Speedboat Adventure. Each tour is 90 minutes long and the boat holds a maximum of 49 passengers. Reservations are not required but are highly recommended. Click here for more information.

Jerry shared a bit about why he loves the Thundercat:

“The Thundercat boat is a fantastic way to see dolphins up close in their natural environment. I go a couple of times a season and the dolphins never disappoint, always put on a great show. It's so cool to watch them leap over the wakes as they soar through the air. Just breathtaking to witness and a challenge to capture. I also catch them anytime I'm on the beach in the crest anytime they go by.”

Check out Jerry’s photos of the Dolphins in Wildwood:

